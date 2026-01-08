Adams accumulated seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 103-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Adams stuffed the stat sheet Wednesday, and he should continue to start at center for the injured Alperen Sengun (ankle) for the next few weeks. Over nine outings as a starter, Adams has averaged 9.4 rebounds, 6.9 points, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.6 minutes per game while shooting 55.8 percent from the field.