Adams (ankle) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
After missing Thursday's loss to the Timberwolves, Adams will be available to return to the floor Saturday in Dallas. In 35 games this season, the veteran big man has averaged career-low numbers in points (3.8) and rebounds (5.2) but could be turning things around with two double-digit rebound performances in the last four games for Houston.
