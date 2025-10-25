Adams recorded 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three steals across 25 minutes during Friday's 115-111 loss to Detroit.

Adams recorded his first double-double of the season, having now started in each of the first two games. While the decision to start him is likely based on the individual matchup, he has looked great during his time on the floor. His value will almost certainly fluctuate depending on the opponent, but for now, he is worth streaming for rebounding purposes.