Head coach Ime Udoka said Friday that he does not see Adams (ankle) playing in both halves of back-to-back sets to start the 2026-27 season, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

The veteran center underwent left ankle surgery in late January and is currently without a clear timetable for a return to the court. Udoka also noted that Adams' minutes limit will be determined by how he progresses in training camp. If the 33-year-old begins the season on the inactive list, Clint Capela would likely see a bump in minutes.