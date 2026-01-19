Adams exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to an apparent left leg injury, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Adams appeared to suffer the injury while attempting to block a Zion Williamson layup attempt. Adams had to be helped back to the locker room, and if he's unable to return, he would finish with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes. Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela are candidates to play more in Adams' absence.