Rockets' Steven Adams: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adams (ankle) is available off the bench for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.
Adams will shed his questionable tag due to a right ankle issue after missing Wednesday's win over Golden State. In his last five outings off the bench, the veteran big man has averaged 6.2 points and 9.0 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per contest.
