Adams totaled two points (1-1 FG), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 14 minutes during Friday's 135-117 preseason win over the Mavericks.

Adams returned to the court after undergoing ankle surgery in January, playing his usual role off the bench. Although his skill set doesn't really lend itself to viable fantasy value, Adams' importance to the Rockets cannot be overstated. He will presumably serve as the primary backup behind Alperen Sengun, typically logging minutes in the mid to high teens.