Head coach Ime Udoka said Sunday that Adams won't face any minutes restrictions to begin the regular season, but the Rockets may be cautious with his availability in back-to-back sets, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Adams' 2025-26 campaign was cut short by an ankle injury that required surgery in January. However, the big man is expected to begin the season as Houston's backup center and won't have his minutes limited. Over 32 regular-season appearances (11 starts) last season, he averaged 5.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 22.8 minutes per game.