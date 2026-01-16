Rockets' Steven Adams: Omitted from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adams (rest) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against Minnesota.
The veteran center's omission is worth noting, as he tends to sit out one half of back-to-back sets. Adams is slated to appear in two games in as many days for the first time this season, meaning Clint Capela may not see the floor at all Friday.
More News
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Reverting to bench role Sunday•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Busy in narrow defeat•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Grabs 11 boards in start•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Available and starting Monday•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Questionable for Monday•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Won't play Saturday•