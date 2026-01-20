Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said Tuesday that Adams has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain and will be out indefinitely, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Though Adams avoided any fractures to his ankle after he was forced out of Sunday's 119-110 win over the Pelicans, he's dealing with a significant sprain that will keep him out for an extended period. The Rockets likely won't provide a target date for Adams' return until he resumes on-court work, but Jeff Stotts of InStreetClothes.com notes that NBA players historically require at least two months to recover from Grade 3 ankle sprains. With Adams sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Rockets are likely to incorporate Clint Capela into the rotation on a more regular basis as the top backup to starting center Alperen Sengun. In 32 appearances (11 starts) so far this season, Adams has averaged 5.8 points and 8.6 rebounds across 22.8 minutes per tilt.