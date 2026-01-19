This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Rockets' Steven Adams: Ruled out for Tuesday
Adams (ankle) won't play Tuesday against the Spurs.
Adams exited Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans with a sprained left ankle and will miss at least one additional game as a result of the injury. Clint Capela will presumably see more opportunities until Adams returns to health.