Adams (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs.
Adams will be forced to sit out yet another game Wednesday due to right knee injury recovery. In his absence, Jock Landale should operate as Houston's backup center to Alperen Sengun. Adams' next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Thunder.
More News
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Will play vs. Knicks•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Deemed questionable for Monday•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Won't play against Golden State•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Cleared to play•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Plays backup role in season debut•