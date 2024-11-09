Adams (knee) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Pistons.
Adams will sit out the first leg of Houston's back-to-back Sunday due to a right knee injury recovery. Jock Landale should operate as the backup center to Alperen Sengun in his absence. Adams will likely be available to return for Monday's matchup with Washington.
