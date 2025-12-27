Adams is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Tanner Nichols of IE Sports Radio reports.

The veteran big man will move to the first unit due to the absence of Alperen Sengun (calf). Adams doesn't bring the same skill set as Sengun, but he's an excellent rim protector and rebounder. Adams is averaging 5.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.6 blocks per game across 23 appearances (five starts) this season.