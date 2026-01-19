Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said after Sunday's 119-110 win over the Pelicans that Adams has been diagnosed with a sprained left ankle, Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports reports. He posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes prior to leaving the game.

Udoka relayed that preliminary tests on Adams' ankle revealed no fracture, so the veteran center appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario after being forced out of Sunday's game in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, Adams appears likely to miss time, as he was barely able to put any weight on the ankle upon suffering the injury and required assistance to the locker room. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the sprain. If Adams ends up missing action, Clint Capela could become a more frequent part of the rotation as a backup at center to Alperen Sengun.