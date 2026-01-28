The Rockets announced Wednesday that Adams has undergone season-ending left ankle surgery, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Adams was already viewed as out indefinitely with a Grade 3 sprain, but now he won't be able to return during the 2025-26 campaign. The veteran big man averaged 5.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 22.8 minutes per contest through 32 games before going down, and he's under contract with Houston through the 2027-28 season. With Adams' year now over, Clint Capela and Dorian Finney-Smith are set to split the backup center duties behind Alperen Sengun.