Rockets' Steven Adams: Won't play Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 1, 2025
at
3:34 pm ET
•
1 min read
Adams (rest) won't play Monday against the Jazz.
Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the
Rockets will hold out the veteran for maintenance reasons. In Adams' absence, Clint Capela is likely to see an uptick in minutes in the frontcourt.
