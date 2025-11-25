Adams (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Adams has been a regular on the injury report the last week due to right ankle tendinopathy, and he'll miss his first game since Nov. 5 on Wednesday. With the veteran big man sidelined, Clint Capela will likely see increased playing time, while Jeff Green and Isaiah Crawford are candidates to enter the rotation. Adams' next chance to play will come Sunday against the Jazz.