Eason finished Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes.

Eason racked up another two steals in the loss, having now recorded at least one in each of his last 12 games. Unfortunately, the good news ends there as his minutes took a hit despite the game going into garbage time. He has played at least 20 minutes in three of his past four games prior to Monday and so anyone who added him might want to give him at least one more game.