Coach Ime Udoka said Eason (leg) is available but will be limited to 25 minutes during Friday's matchup against Philadelphia, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Eason will make a fourth straight appearance after missing back-to-back games due to a leg issue. Even with Dillon Brooks (oblique) and Jabari Smith (ankle) sidelined, Eason will be limited to a bench role, while Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green start. Over the last three games, Eason has averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.0 assists in 23.6 minutes per night.