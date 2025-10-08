Eason (undisclosed) is available off the bench for Wednesday's preseason game against the Jazz, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Eason got the starting nod in Houston's preseason opener Monday against the Hawks, but he's riding with the second unit to accommodate for Kevin Durant's first appearance for the Rockets on Wednesday. Eason has dealt with injuries over the past two years, and it remains unclear how the team will handle him for back-to-back sets in 2025-26.