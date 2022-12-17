Eason (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Head coach Stephen Silas revealed Garrison Mathews will miss Saturday's game with a non-COVID illness, but he also said everyone else was available, so Eason will get the green light to feature here after being listed as probable in the injury report. Eason has averaged 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 20.2 minutes per game over his last six outings.