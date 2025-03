Eason (leg) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

Eason was held out Monday against the Thunder for the front end of this back-to-back set, but that's been a consistent theme as the Rockets take a cautious approach with the forward. Eason holds averages of 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 three-pointers over his last five games.