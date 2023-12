Eason (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Eason missed the start of the campaign due to a stress fracture in his left leg but has been a key rotation piece since making his debut Nov. 8. Across 10 appearances, the second-year forward has averaged 6.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 17.9 minutes per game.