Eason recorded 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 122-103 preseason win over the Pacers.

Eason was one of six Houston players who scored in double digits in this preseason opener, and the second-year forward is looking to build off a decent rookie season in which he played in all 82 contests. He averaged 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game in his first year in The Association.