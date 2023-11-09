Eason finished Wednesday's 128-94 win over the Lakers with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 14 minutes.

Eason missed Houston's first six games this season due to a stress fracture in his left leg, but he was healthy enough to suit up Wednesday. The 22-year-old provided a spark off the bench in what turned out to be blowout win, as he fell just one point and one rebound short of a double-double in only 14 minutes. Eason showcased the energy and nose for the ball that has been his calling card, as four of his nine boards were on the offensive end. His minutes may not settle above the low-20s with the Rockets notably deeper this year, but Eason has the well-rounded skill set to be worth a look at the end of fantasy rosters, particularly for his contributions as a rebounder and defender.