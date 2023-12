Eason is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to left lower leg soreness.

Eason returned to action Saturday following back-to-back absences, totaling eight points, four rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes. Given Tuesday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set, Houston may opt to be cautious and keep him sidelined again. If that's the case, Jeff Green, Jae'Sean Tate and Amen Thompson would be candidates for increased roles.