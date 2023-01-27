Eason recorded 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block over 25 minutes during Thursday's 113-95 loss to Cleveland.

Eason racked up just his second double-double of the season, an improved performance when compared to 24 hours prior when he scored just five points in 19 minutes. Despite the return of Jabari Smith from injury, Eason managed to cobble together one of his best performances of the season. However, before managers go running to the waiver wire, expectations may need to be tempered somewhat. His playing time has been underwhelming all season long, so we would need to see multiple games of 20-plus minutes before buying into the hype.