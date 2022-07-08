Eason finished Thursday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Magic with 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt) and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes.

While most of the crowd was on hand to watch Jabari Smith take on Paolo Banchero, it was Eason who had the better statistical night than the No. 3 overall pick, who finished with just 10 points and seven boards in 31 minutes. Eason did not have the most efficient night from beyond the arc, but he was aggressive in hunting his shot and had a big night on the glass. The No. 17 overall pick out of LSU should have a chance to make an impact right away as a rookie on a rebuilding Rockets team that does not have significant depth at the forward spots.