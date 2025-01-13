site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockets-tari-eason-doubtful-for-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Rockets' Tari Eason: Doubtful for Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Eason (lower leg) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Eason is likely to miss a 12th consecutive game due to a left lower leg injury. Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate are likely to continue picking up extra minutes if Eason does in fact remain out.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read