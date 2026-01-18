site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Rockets' Tari Eason: Downgraded to out
RotoWire Staff
Eason (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Eason was listed as questionable leading up to tipoff, but he won't be able to suit up for Sunday's matchup. Steven Adams will slot into the starting lineup in Eason's absence.
