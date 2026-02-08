Eason finished Saturday's 112-106 victory over the Thunder with 26 points (10-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three steals across 34 minutes.

The 26 points were a season high for Eason, who hadn't even reached 20 since Nov. 12 against the Wizards. The fourth-year wing has had trouble staying healthy once again this season, but over six games since returning to the starting lineup Jan. 26 he's averaging 14.8 points, 7.0 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.7 steals in 29.7 minutes.