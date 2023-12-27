Eason notched 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 123-117 loss to the Pacers.

There was some question about whether Eason would be able to play Tuesday as he continues to nurse soreness in his left leg, but he was ultimately able to suit up to face Indiana. The second-year forward didn't appear to be inhibited by the leg issue, as he led Houston's second unit in points and rebounds, falling just two boards shy of his third double-double of the season. Eason also notched multiple steals for the fifth straight game, and he's becoming an increasingly intriguing fantasy option with per-game averages of 14.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.1 thefts over his past seven contests.