Eason accumulated 20 points (8-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 win over Oklahoma City.

Eason returned to the bench with Alperen Sengun back in the lineup, but the former set career highs in both points and rebounds with 12 of those boards coming on the offensive end. This was quite the line in only 19 minutes of action, and his fantasy appeal continues to trend up with three straight double-doubles. The Rockets have a back-to-back coming up Friday, and more minutes could be opening up for Eason with Jabari Smith Jr. leaving Wednesday's game with an injury to his ribs.