Eason accumulated 20 points (8-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 win over Oklahoma City.

Eason returned to the bench with Alperen Sengun (illness) back in the lineup, but the former set career highs in both points and rebounds, with 12 of those boards coming on the offensive end. The rookie provided quite the line in only 19 minutes, and his fantasy appeal continues to trend up with three straight double-doubles. The Rockets have a back-to-back set coming up Friday and Saturday, and more minutes could be opening up for Eason with Jabari Smith leaving Wednesday's game with a rib injury.