Eason (oblique) could return as early as Monday against the Nuggets, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Eason hasn't taken the court since Nov. 14 due to a right oblique strain, but he's nearing a return to play. Head coach Ime Udoka noted Saturday that the team is hopeful Eason can gain clearance to suit up for Monday's clash, though the training staff will need to see how sore he feels following Saturday's practice. More clarity on his status should come closer to Monday's tipoff.