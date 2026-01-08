Eason ended with 15 points (5-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 103-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Although Eason sank the potential game-winner with time expiring, the shot was waved off after the team cleared the bench, assuming a victory. Eason was a great help to Houston with Alperen Sengun (ankle) sidelined, and he led the squad with 13 boards. He fared much better than teammate Jabari Smith, who fell short of a decent result after projections placed him with a higher total in the injury scenario.