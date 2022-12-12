Eason had zero points (0-2 FG), one rebound and two steals over 13 minutes during Sunday's 97-92 victory over the Bucks.

Eason failed to score for the first time this season, also logging fewer than 15 minutes for the first time since October. While he remains a luxury stash across 12-team leagues, his immediate value is quite precarious. Given the uncertainty, he should only be rostered by those in a comfortable position.