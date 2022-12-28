Eason racked up six points (2-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 17 minutes during Tuesday's 126-102 loss to Boston.

Eason played a limited role once again Tuesday, continuing what has been a frustrating season. Despite having clear upside, he simply can't convince head coach Stephen Silas to give him more playing time. Even with Eric Gordon (groin) on the sideline, Eason was restricted to just 17 minutes. For anyone not sitting atop the standings, Eason is a very tough player to hold, at least for the foreseeable future.