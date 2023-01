Eason finished Saturday's 108-88 loss to the Knicks with nine points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 24 minutes.

Eason struggled to shoot the ball in this one, knocking down 36.4 percent of his attempts from the field. He did find success on the boards, however, recording five of his 13 rebounds on the offensive glass. Eason has now been held to single figures in scoring in six straight appearances.