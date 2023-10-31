The Rockets exercised Eason's (lower leg) third-year option for 2024-25 on Monday.

Eason is on the mend from a stress reaction in his left leg and isn't expected to be ready to make his 2023-24 debut until mid-November at the earliest, but he showed enough as a rookie last season for the Rockets to keep him on the books for a third season. While playing in all 82 games in 2022-23, Eason averaged 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.1 assists, 0.7 three-pointers and 0.6 blocks in 21.6 minutes per contest while shooting 44.8 percent from the field.