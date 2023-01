Eason will start Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Eason gets his first career start in the absences of Jabari Smith (ankle) and Kevin Porter (foot). Eason's career high for minutes is 29, and it seems likely he'll trend toward that workload. In the 18 games he's seen at least 20 minutes, Eason has averaged 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists.