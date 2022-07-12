Eason finished Monday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Spurs with 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

While much of the attention has been focused on No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith, Eason has quietly had a fantastic start to play in Las Vegas. After posting 14 points and 13 rebounds in his debut, he followed up with 14 points, 11 boards and two steals against OKC on Saturday. Monday night marked his third consecutive double-double while providing excellent complementary stats. The LSU product will be a rookie worth monitoring on a Rockets team that will likely throw him into the regular rotation right away.