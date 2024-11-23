Eason supplied 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals over 22 minutes during Friday's 116-88 victory over Portland.

Eason came close to matching his season-best scoring mark Friday, and the former LSU standout continues to make a huge impact off the bench for the Rockets. This was the eighth time he scored in double digits across his last 10 appearances, and he's averaging 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in that stretch.