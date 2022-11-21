Eason finished with a career-high 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with eight rebounds, three steals and one assist in 23 minutes Sunday in the Rockets' 127-120 loss to the Warriors.

Eason has displayed an intriguing fantasy skill set since the preseason, but earning enough minutes to consistently deliver useful stat lines has been his main issue thus far during his rookie campaign. Though he didn't get a dramatic uptick in playing time Sunday, Eason nonetheless came through with perhaps the best all-around performance of his young career. While the performance puts Eason on the radar as a potential pickup in 12- or 14-team category leagues where he's available, he might not see a jump in minutes from this level unless head coach Stephen Silas elects to scale back opportunities for the likes of Jabari Smith, Kenyon Martin and Eric Gordon. Eason has suited up in every game for the Rockets this season, playing anywhere from 12 to 24 minutes.