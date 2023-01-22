Eason logged 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

With the Rockets down two starters in Kevin Porter (foot) and Jabari Smith (ankle), Eason received his first opportunity to work with the top unit and enjoyed a bump in playing time as a result. Just like he showcased in the preseason when he received extended run, Eason delivered an interesting fantasy line, even though it was missing some of the defensive statistics that he's typically offered. Eason's stay with the top unit will likely only last as long as both Porter and Smith are sidelined, as head coach Stephen Silas seemingly views Kenyon Martin as the top option to fill in when only one starter is sidelined.