Eason (leg) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Eason has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up for a fifth straight contest after missing back-to-back games in mid-December. Over his last four appearances, Eason has averaged 10.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.3 assists in 24.5 minutes per game, and coach Ime Udoka said Monday that Eason will be limited to 25-27 minutes per game for the foreseeable future.