Eason (concussion) tallied nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes Wednesday in the Rockets' 91-90 win over the Warriors.

Eason had missed the Rockets' previous two games while in the NBA's concusison protocol, but he was cleared to play in advance of Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup. The Rockets ran a short rotation that didn't include either Steven Adams or Jock Landale, so Eason ended up picking up some playing time as a small-ball center when Alperen Sengun was off the court. Eason is likely to see more of his playing time as a backup forward in future games, but his minutes should continue to hold steady in the 20-to-25 range. He didn't contribute any defensive statistics Wednesday, but his season-long averages of 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks have made him a roster-worthy option in category leagues of 12 teams or deeper.