Eason totaled zero points (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to Brooklyn.

Eason scored in double figures in his last three appearances, but he was unable to connect on any of his six field-goal attempts during Wednesday's loss. Over his five appearances since returning to a bench role, he's averaged 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game.