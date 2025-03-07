Eason had 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and five steals over 31 minutes during Thursday's 109-97 win over the Pelicans.

Shifting back into the starting lineup for the first time since Feb. 25, Eason delivered at least 20 points for the first time since Feb. 12 while setting a new season high in made three-pointers. The third-year forward also recorded at least five steals in a game for the fourth time this season. Eason still hasn't been cleared to play in back-to-back games as he deals with a lower-leg issue, but he's been productive when he's been in the lineup over the last month. He's scored at least 12 points in six straight appearances, averaging 16.5 points, 6.3 boards, 2.7 assists, 2.3 threes, 2.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in 28.8 minutes a contest while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor and 48.3 percent (14-for-29) from beyond the arc.